A prayer for South Africa by Jabzz Dimitri ft Kekelingo

All-rounder musician – DJ, producer and event organiser, Jabzz Dimitri, has put out a prayer for South Africa with new single, A Prayer, featuring Vth Season’s Kekelingo of The Muffinz fame. A spiritual and uplifting song that Jabzz Dimitri is pouring over the world and for the world, A Prayer is aimed towards relieving and ending the world’s suffering and all that continues to impact the world as we know it.

A Prayer showcases the events that have left the earth bleeding, to create compassion and evoke emotion whilst educating through pre-historically documented events. “The song means a lot to me. I think people who listen to the words very carefully will feel the same. It’s more than just as a song, it’s a spiritual prayer and a message which I hope is received well and comes to fruition,” shares Jabzz Dimitri.

“I think now is the time, more than ever, when there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of spiritual unrest. A lot of people are seeking answers to questions they do not even know how to ask. I hope my song is that answer,” adds Jabzz Dimitri.

You can now stream or download Jabzz Dimitri’s A Prayer featuring Kekelingo here: https://platoon.lnk.to/a-prayer

Also available to stream on YouTube