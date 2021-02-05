A prayer for South Africa by Jabzz Dimitri ft Kekelingo

Written by on February 5, 2021

All-rounder musician – DJ, producer and event organiser, Jabzz Dimitri, has put out a prayer for South Africa with new single, A Prayer, featuring Vth Season’s Kekelingo of The Muffinz fame. A spiritual and uplifting song that Jabzz Dimitri is pouring over the world and for the world, A Prayer is aimed towards relieving and ending the world’s suffering and all that continues to impact the world as we know it.

A Prayer showcases the events that have left the earth bleeding, to create compassion and evoke emotion whilst educating through pre-historically documented events. “The song means a lot to me. I think people who listen to the words very carefully will feel the same. It’s more than just as a song, it’s a spiritual prayer and a message which I hope is received well and comes to fruition,” shares Jabzz Dimitri.

“I think now is the time, more than ever, when there is a lot of uncertainty and a lot of spiritual unrest. A lot of people are seeking answers to questions they do not even know how to ask. I hope my song is that answer,” adds Jabzz Dimitri.

 

You can now stream or download Jabzz Dimitri’s A Prayer featuring Kekelingo here: https://platoon.lnk.to/a-prayer

Also available to stream on YouTube

 

Author

Qello Mapanya

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

MAJOZI RELEASES HIS FIRST THEMATIC ARTIST COMPILATION EP ‘YOU ARE LOVED’

February 5, 2021

0 0

Black Coffee drops eagerly awaited album Subconsciously

February 5, 2021

0 0

A-Reece announces album release date and hints next single off TODAY’S TRAGEDY, TOMORROW’S MEMORY

February 5, 2021

Continue reading

Next post

Black Coffee drops eagerly awaited album Subconsciously

Thumbnail
Previous post

Zuchu breaks another record

Thumbnail

Transafrica Radio

Current track
TITLE
ARTIST