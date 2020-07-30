8o of South African top talent unite in serenading the country In to Hope

When South Africa is asked to come together for a cause, it can result in goosebump-inducing stuff, just like when 1 000 people sang their version of our wonderful national anthem to show solidarity under lockdown.

Now, revered South African singer and entertainer Emo Adams along with renowned local artists such as Heinz Winckler, Jack Parow, Early B, Sasha-Lee Davids, Paxton Fielies, David Kramer, Alistair Izobell, Pierre from Heuwels Fantasties and Francois Van Coke are lending their voices to sing the iconic classic Bill Withers song, ‘Lean on Me’ to uplift the spirits of all South Africans during these unprecedented times.

A total of 80 well-known SA artists, sports stars, TV presenters and celebrities including the likes of Bryan Habana, Katlego Maboe, JP Duminy, Rolene Strauss, Nadia Jaftha as well as Siv Ngesi, were all more than happy to lend their voices to this worthy cause.

In the current global context of humanity standing together against injustice and the COVID-19 pandemic, this iconic date is even more poignant to remind us if we stand in solidarity, together we can make an impact and bring about transformation.

Adams, who conceptualised the idea for the project and produced the song, says it was important for him to record the iconic song with a local, modern twist to ensure it touches South Africans’ hearts during this pandemic.

“We need to keep spreading the love and also instil hope in every SA citizen right now. It is my vision to get every South African to not only download the song, but to unite and remain positive and hopeful because we all need each other during this time,” said Adams.

Lean On Me is now available for streaming on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-693889723/lean-on-me.

The inspiring and uplifting song was also chosen as COVID-19 has challenged our resilience and highlighted the importance of mental and psychological well-being during lockdown.

As the song’s chorus says:

You just call on me brother, when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

Adds Adams: “I wanted this to be the current generation’s version of the historic charity single, ‘We Are The World’, by approaching various South Africans to record a verse or two of this song. We have so much talent in our country and by uniting as artists, we are also letting the world know that we won’t let this pandemic take away our hope and livelihood too.”

Leading pharmaceutical company, Cipla South Africa, is partnering with Adams and the entertainers in an effort to help create awareness around mental health and well-being. CEO of Cipla South Africa, Paul Miller, said: “As highlighted by the World Health Organisation, taking care of one’s mental and psychological well-being during this pandemic is critical. This campaign is yet another reminder that even though we’re physically apart, we’re all in this together and need to support each other as part of ‘caring for life’.”