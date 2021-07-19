25k drops “Trap Jumpin’” ahead of Pheli Makaveli release

By Manna Maurice

Eagerly awaiting the release of his album, 25K has decided to bless his fans with the 3rd single leading up to the release of “Pheli Makaveli”.

Booming off of the success from his collaboration with A-Reece on “Hustler’s Prayer” as well as the intro to Pheli Makavelithe Pretoria based MC has tightened his hold on the South African rap game yet again with the release of “Trap Jumpin’”.

Partnering up with Zocci Coke Dope, Trap Jumpin ’ gives listeners a front row seat to 25K’s audio boxing match against the beat to which he wins unanimously.

Gliding over the hard-hitting drums and orchestic vocals 25K bounces an impeccable flow from Stwana to English that synchs well with Zocci’s production.

Local trap is not a new concept to South African hip-hop lovers, but through 25K’s delivery, listeners will feel a closeness to the area of his origin which relatively rare to find.

It’s safe to say that all eyes will be on the 26 year old Pretoria native next Friday when Pheli Makaveli drops, until then Trap Jumpin’ and 25K’s other leading singles are bound to keep the streets thirst momentarily quenched.

Images taken from: @thereal_25K