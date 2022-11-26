LARRY GAAGA & 2BABA INTRODUCES THE KABAL WITH “MAD OVER HILLS” FEATURING FALZ

Written by on November 15, 2022

When two music greats join forces, the outcome is magical music.  Frequent collaborators and longtime friends, Larry Gaaga (Vice President A&R, DefJam Africa) and multiple award-winning superstar 2baba are proud to announce they are joining forces to form a new super duo called “The Kabal”.

In making the announcement, Larry Gaaga said: “we always knew this collaboration was going to happen, it was only a matter of time.  This is part of the fulfilment of the promises I made to elevate African music as Vice President, A&R at Def Jam Africa.”

2baba also shared his excitement, he states, “I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be doing this with my brother and friend, Larry Gaaga, and with a label as iconic as Def Jam.”

Sipho Dlamini, CEO, South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Universal Music also spoke about the duo. He states, “it is exciting to see two legendary true African talents like Larry Gaaga and 2baba come together to create a super duo this iconic. This is the stamp of excellence in black music Def Jam is known for.”

As their first act after the announcement of their formation, The Kabal releases its first single called “Mad Over Hills” which features superstar rapper Falz the Bhad Guy. On the Marvio-produced track, 2baba and Falz tell the stories of conditional love, passionate desire and heartbreak.

In 2023, the duo is set to release its first project titled “The Birth” under Def Jam Recordings Africa. The Birth is the amalgamation of sounds, stories and cultures from across the continent, and it features the biggest stars the continent has ever produced.

