Natacha TOUCHES DOwN IN kENYA FOR a collab

Written by on December 3, 2020

Burundi Afro-pop power house  Natacha has recently confessed to be cooking up a collaboration  with Kenya’s Femi One, The move more than anything might be towards emphasizing  the importance of women empowering and supporting one another but also  Natacha has confessed the collaboration had been propelled by love at first sight with a Tik Tok  smash hit single by Femi One titled ‘Utawezana’. She also admitted to take enough advantage from this first visit to Kenya to explore and survey the music market most importantly  looked forward to collaborating with more artists in Kenya in future.

Natacha’s previous work profile includes  artists DRC’s  Fally Ipupa on a single titled a ‘DuGa’.

 

