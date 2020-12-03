Natacha TOUCHES DOwN IN kENYA FOR a collab

Burundi Afro-pop power house Natacha has recently confessed to be cooking up a collaboration with Kenya’s Femi One, The move more than anything might be towards emphasizing the importance of women empowering and supporting one another but also Natacha has confessed the collaboration had been propelled by love at first sight with a Tik Tok smash hit single by Femi One titled ‘Utawezana’. She also admitted to take enough advantage from this first visit to Kenya to explore and survey the music market most importantly looked forward to collaborating with more artists in Kenya in future.

Natacha’s previous work profile includes artists DRC’s Fally Ipupa on a single titled a ‘DuGa’.