Blessings come in doubles for for the Nigerian singer Simi…!!!

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi is still reeling in excitement after the visuals for her hit single ‘Duduke’ released back in April this year had amassed 20,426,765 views on YouTube.

Simi dedicated this hit single to for her then unborn child and it went on to ignite tiktok and flooded the instagram timeline with with its infectious heart warming melody and soothing carrying lullaby lyrics that reads:

“First let me say to you I cannot wait to see you You’re the treasure I’ve been waiting for Do you know, Do you know? How much I really need you I Dey pray for the day when I can finally kiss you You know say everyday I Dey pray for you Oh In my heart o, there’s a permanent place for you”

She hammered the final nail to the broody in the video where singer who is married to fellow artist Adekunle Gold revealed her