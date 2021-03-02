2021 the Year of Arts, Culture, and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa we want

By Idriss Biya Kouyateh, TransAfrica

Africa has the youngest and fastest growing population in the World at a rate of 2.5% in 2020.

The continent has more than 19% of the World youth population aged 15 to 25 and this is expected to continue growing for the next 20 years to come.

The African Union has decided to dedicate the year 2021 to developing, promoting, and restoring the African Culture in all ramification.

The New Leadership

Felix Tshisekedi Thsilombo took the helm of the African Union for the 2021 on the 6th of February 2021 from the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was the chef of the African Union for the year 2020.

The new head of the African Union Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo wants to focus on Artistic and creative industries such as arts, crafts, folklore, religion, clothing, history, and languages.

He has called on all the 55 members of the AU, to actively contribute at least 1% of the annual budget to research and development to help solve Africans’ scientific issues, innovate, and build a new Africa by reducing dependence on Asia, America, and Europe.