2020HITS CAMPMASTERS ‘NANINI’ FEATURES VOCAL POWERHOUSE, MPUMI MZOBE

Producers, DJs and recording duo, CampMasters, release the visuals to their first major label single ‘Nanini’. Collaborating with hitmaker singer / songwriter, Mpumi Mzobe – the duo and vocalist along with a group of various performance artists capture the depth of the song.

“The artists helped set the tone & we wanted to portray Mpumi as a goddess who gets all her energies from the angels (dancers & bumblebee figure) – while the Campmasters acted as guardian angels to the couple that is separated by circumstances but later united by love”, says video producer Theodore Molebatsi.

Adds the duo: “Shooting the video for our single, Nanini that features Mpumi Mzobe has been an awesome experience for us. As Campmasters we were taken out of our comfort zone – through the use of traditional clothing and various locations across Johannesburg, we managed to capture a romantic short story”

The Nanini Offical Music Video is the first visual offering from CampMasters since their signing to Warner Music SA. The video is the perfect accompaniment to the dance earworm and is out now on (4 December 2020).