2020 ROYALTY SOAPIE AWARDS celebrates the speadheads of South African STORYTELLING

What a time to celebrate the South African Soapie Industry! The 4th Royalty Soapie Awards hosted by the spectacular comedian Mpho Popps and the dazzling Lerato LKG Kganyago, marked a moment in history as 2020 winners took centre stage in a broadcast on Saturday evening, 26 September at 20:00 on SABC 1 Mzansi Fo Sho.

Egoliwood put up a brave front and showed solidarity, as they weathered a storm through trying times as the world, is faced with a pandemic.

South Africa’s favourite Soapie stars brought the glitz and glam as they graced the red carpet during a studio recording and gathered to celebrate fellow thespians who were recognized for their commitment to their craft and playing a vital role in the performing arts. The show kicked into gear with the announcement of the winners in the technical categories honouring outstanding editing, lighting, art direction and directing teams in a soapie. Ushered by the sound of award-winning songstress, Shekinah with her track ‘What a Love’.

The creative categories followed paying homage to the writing teams that pens imagination to tell stories loved by viewers alongside the beauty gurus (Make-up & Hair) and fashionistas (Wardrobe) that sets the trends in the make-believe world of soapies. One of the highlights of this year’s awards show was a special moment with the public vote winner and superfan, Frans Mohale who co-presented the public vote category the Most Popular Soapie of the Year alongside Lootlove.

Another first for The Royalty Soapie Awards was a beautiful ‘In Memoriam’ tribute to all the entertainment artists, pioneers and legends who have left a legacy in the industry remembered through a touching tune from Toya Delazy accompanied by a dance duo’s performance, Thabiso Lekuba and Tholakele Nkala.

“This season is the biggest show yet for The Royalty Soapie Awards as we celebrated our novelty of first experiences from giving a superfan a platform to co-present an award; introducing two new recognition awards and featuring a tribute to those who are no longer with us. We are honoured at the support that keeps on pouring in from sponsors, media partners, viewers and my fellow actors” says Winnie Ntshaba, Founder and CEO of the RSAs.

The awards shows which is supported by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture funding the youth and industry development made possible by the Royalty Soapie Foundation and the National Lotteries Commission, broadcasting channel SABC 1 Mzansi Fo Sho, and make-up partner BX Cosmetics heated up fuelled by excitement. All actors waited in anticipation for the announcement of the winners in the supporting and leading role categories. Ami Faku took on the stage with her performance of ‘Into Ingawe’ song.

Leading the way with a song of hope titled ‘Pieces’ by actresses Siyasanga Papu and Sihle Ndaba who showcased their singing talents and handed the baton to guest presenters, actress Deirdre Wolhuter and diversity advocate, Thando Hopa who had the task of announcing Getroud met Rugby as the winners of the new recognition award, Social Cohesion.

The Background Actor Recognition Award went to Sphiwe Msebe from Isidingo, who was essential in creating the tone, mood and atmosphere of the Soapie. Sphiwe always dreamt to be an actor but did not have formal opportunities to make his dream a reality until he became a background actor on Isidingo.

“ We are grateful to have played such a pivotal role for an award ceremony celebrating home grown talent. The Royalty Soapy Awards are a platform that recognizes excellence both on and off screen and with that SABC1 congratulates all winners on their well-deserved achievements”, said Pumzile Zonke, Head Of Channel at SABC 1.

As the awards drew to an end, a significant special award presented by The Gauteng sport, arts, culture, and recreation MEC Mbali Hlophe and award-winning businesswoman and author, Amanda Dambuza went to Angus Gibson who was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his immense contribution to the film and television industry, his dedication to storytelling, scouting new talent and paving a way for a generation of filmmakers.

The prestigious category of the evening, the Outstanding Soapie Award closed the chapter of the awards show as Binnelanders bagged the title for 2020 Royalty Soapie Awards.

SEE FULL LIST OF THE WINNERS HERE:

TECHNICAL CATEGORIES

Outstanding Editing Team

Isibaya

Outstanding Lighting

The Queen

Outstanding Art Direction

Getroud met Rugby

Outstanding Directing Team

Gomora

CREATIVE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Make-Up & Hair

The River

Outstanding Wardrobe

The Queen

Outstanding Writing Team

Skeem Saam

Most Popular Soapie of the Year (Public Vote Category)

Gomora

SUPPORTING ROLE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Sthembiso Khoza as Shaka Khoza in The Queen

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Sannah Mchunu as Zodwa in Gomora

Outstanding Newcomer

Sicelo Buthelezi as Teddy in Gomora

Outstanding Couple

Sindi Dlathu & Hlomla Dandala as Lindiwe & Zweli in The River

LEAD ROLE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Lead Actor

Presley Chweneyagae as Cobra in The River

Outstanding Lead Actress

Dawn Thandeka King as MaNgcobo in Uzalo

Outstanding Male Villain

Dirk Stoltz as DeWet Basson in 7de Laan

Outstanding Female Villain

Sindi Dlathu as Lindiwe in The River

Outstanding Soapie

Binnelanders

RECOGNITION & SPECIAL AWARDS

Social Cohesion

Getroud met Rugby

Background Actor

Sphiwe Msebe

Lifetime Achievement Award

Angus Gibson