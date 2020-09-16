2020 proves to be “A better time” for Davido indeed !!!

International Afropop singer Davido has confirmed his reserved sit at the inauguration of ‘Prince Akeem Joffer’ becoming the King of Zamunda in the upcoming sequel to the 1988 classic Hollywood film “coming 2 America”.

The Nigerian superstar forms part of the cast on this comedy alongside familiar faces like Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Arsenio Hall,. Nomzamo Mbatha, Rick Ross, Tayana Taylor naming a few, The film is directed by Craig Brewer, screenplay by David Sheffield, Barry W. Blaustein, and Kenya Barris and is set to hit the screens 18 December 2020.

Couple of hours earlier Davido also took to instagram announcing his a lead single titled ‘FEM’ from his upcoming studio album ‘A Better Time’ has reached 5 million views on YouTube in less done a week. He is also contenting for the best artist of the year in this year’s All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) alongside Diamond Platinumz , Fally Ipupa, Wizkid, MasterKG, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage and Toofan.