2020 GLOBAL LGBTIQ+ NETWORK CONFERENCE GOING AHEAD AS PLANNED

Despite the remnants of the pandemic, the 2020 Global LGBTIQ+ Network Conference will continue virtually as planned, organisers reconfirmed today.

Founded in 2018 by the Thami Dish Foundation, the second annual Global LGBTIQ+ Network to create a platform is to convene LGBTIQ+ people from across the world, engaged in conversations leading to change and that empower and shift thinking.

This is done through hosting this bi-annual conference with a diverse set of speakers, thought leaders and activists who share the values of an inclusive diverse world.

Due to the current uncertainty around the pandemic, 90% of the conference will be happen virtually with a small group of delegates participating in person from the venue. Once again, the conference will be broadcast from the iconic and majestic Constitution Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

‘The second ideation of the Global LGBTIQ+ Network Conference will be hosted this year and under the main theme ‘inclusion and cohesion’ and the sub-theme ‘unifying LGBTIQ+ voices. And once again we are super excited to have partnered with Constitution Hill for the momentous conference when all activities virtual or otherwise will be taking place.’ stated founder Thami Dish.

The conference will be held during South Africa’s PRIDE month and is in the spirit of PRIDE that the Global LGBTIQ+ Network seeks to empower members of the LGBTIQ+ community through affirming conversation, information sharing and knowledge gathering.

“To commemorate Pride Month in South Africa, we raised the Pride flag on Constitution Hill where it will high for the entire month of October. While Pride month is most definitely a celebration, our Pride2020 campaign has education and awareness at its core. We are also using all our digital platforms to raise awareness and improve education on the LGBTQ+ community & Pride movement and the issues and injustice that still remain, in the hope of improving the attitudes of society and to encourage inclusiveness. “ added Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson.

The Network also intends to extract best practices, provide support to movements, both emerging and established, and inspire and highlight global activism against oppression. This falls in line with creating not just a network but working groups globally that would be accessible to the LGBTIQ+ communities of the world to provide issue raising and education through partnerships and a global framework.

Panellists / Speakers include Letlhogonolo Moremi of Gaborone Pride, Matt Van As from United Pride of Africa and Cape Town Pride), Soweto Pride’s Siphokazi Nomba ,What’s Good’s DJ Lelo, Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. Emil Wilbekin (Afropunk Chief Content Officer / Founder of Native Sun) Marcus Mabry (VP, Global Programming CNN Digital and co-founder of NABJ’s LGBT Task Force) , Luiz de Barros (Founder/Editor Mambaonline) and Treyvone Moo (Editor Exit) to name a few.