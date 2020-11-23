2020 EDITION OF JOBURG FILM FESTIVAL FOCUSES ON YOUTH DEVELOPMENT
Written by Kendrick Lebron on November 23, 2020
Johannesburg, South Africa – The 2020 Joburg Film Festival will take place later this month, with a special focus on the Youth & Audience Development Programme.
Hosted in partnership with the Gauteng Film Commission (GFC) and the National Film & Video Foundation (NFVF), the Youth and Audience Development programme is a skill sharing platform that affords young aspiring filmmakers the opportunity to learn from and engage with industry professionals,
This year the well-structured, intense one-day programme will be hosted by industry leaders and film experts tackling the business of online content under the apt 2020 theme “Digital Content”.
Gauteng based aspirant filmmakers aged between 18 and 30 years (with a matric or an alternative equivalent as a minimum participating criterion) can book for the workshop. The first twenty qualifying youth from each of the 5 of Gauteng’s regions (Ekurhuleni, Mogale City, Sedibeng, Tshwane and City of Joburg) will be invited to attend the workshop at Joburg Theatre.
Participants keen be participate in the Youth Programme can contact the festival team either via Whatsapp on 067 770 1574 or alternatively email info@joburgfilmfestival.co.za.
The curated Joburg Film Festival will host a limited film programme this year, featuring three brilliant local and international films, giving the public a chance to attend the screenings at both Cinema Nouveau in Rosebank or the Bioscope in Maboneng.
Limited tickets are available onsite for R70 or alternatively online at https://www.sterkinekor.com) and https://www.thebioscope.co.za respectively.
For more information on the Joburg Film Festival, checkout
Website www.joburgfilmfestival.co.za/