2018 IDOLS WINNER YANGA SOBETWA RELEASES ANOTHER SINGLE OFF HER DEBUT ALBUM

Following a successful release of her debut album titled “Promised Land” 2018 SA Idols Winner Yanga Sobetwa hit back with another single off her album titled “Little Girl”. After a year of her triumph on the popular music TV show, She dropped her 10 track debut album representing a new wave of urban-pop localizing competitive global sounds with vernacular, enhancing the authenticity of the music. The album is young and fresh.

Previous single “Promised Land” received massive support on national radio stations across the country. For sure “Little Girl” will do too.

“Little girl is one of my most favourite songs in my album, Promised land, it will be coming out in 4 days time, which is very exciting because that song speaks to me personally, it about how things seem all good on screen but the opposite behind it, it’s a song I think everyone relates to and I can’t wait for people be touched and healed through it❤,” says Yanga

In November 2018, South Africa celebrated as 17-year-old Yanga Sobetwa won South African Idols. This dynamic youth, hailing from Delft, in the Cape, Celebrated not only her win but her debut single reaching number 1 on the iTunes Charts. “Scars”, a haunting ballad went onto national charts across radio stations. She sailed through peak season, often performing up to three times a day. She was also the first SA Idol to hit 1 Million views on their performance whilst still in the competition.