150 CELEBRITIES TO TAKE THE PLUNGE in support of the athletes of SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Despite the corona virus Special Olympics South Africa has decided to go ahead with their annual Polar Plunge. Although a bit delayed because of lockdown the event will take place and you will get to see your favourite celebrities plunge into an icy swimming pool in support of the athletes of Special Olympics.

2020 will be the 4th edition of the Polar Plunge in South Africa and will take place on the 5th September at the popular Altitude Beach in Fourways. This year the target is 150 committed celebrities and business leaders taking the plunge. Due to Level 2 restrictions the event will take place with no spectators but will be live-streamed on Special Olympics South Africa social media platforms. Plungers will be staggered to adhere to the restrictions.

The event promises to be just as successful as previous versions with a number of high profile celebrities already committed. Previous events have raised funds to support the participation of the Special Olympics National Team in the World Games but this year the focus will be on raising funds for food parcels for the athletes and their families that have been left destitute by the corona virus and lockdown in South Africa.

Ancilla Smith, CEO of Special Olympics South Africa, explained as follows.

“So many people have lost loved ones, jobs and income due to the Covid pandemic and our hearts are broken for them. After reaching out to our athletes we realized that many of them are struggling with a terrifying reality, that reality is hunger, and in the long term, starvation. We have not been able to implement most of our normal activities this year but we could try and respond to this critical need. We have therefore focused our attention on providing food parcels for our athletes and their families.”

In partnership with Urban Greens, Special Olympics provides a food parcel which contains 22kg of fruit and vegetables, 10kg of maize meal and 3 kg of beans and lentils. This can feed a family of four for up to 3 weeks. The cost of one food parcel is R250. This year Special Olympics is asking each plunger to commit to at least R250 to feed one family. They are also asking supporters to come on board and support the food parcel drive. Supporters can donate at:

https://www.backabuddy.co.za/so-food-parcel-drive

This year’s list of celebrities, Special Olympics South Africa (SOSA) ambassadors and other well-known individuals taking the plunge include:

Lucas Radebe (Football legend and former SOSA board member)

Mark Fish (Football legend and SOSA Ambassador)

Kim Jayde (Well-known media personality and SOSA Ambassador)

Rouge (Hip Hop Artist)

Christopher Jafta (TV Personality)

Nomuzi Mabena (Performing artist)

Pasi Koetle (Well-known TV personality)

Nay Maps (Performing artist)

Gigi Lamayne (Performing artist)

Nina Hastie (Comedian)

Samkelo Ndlovu (Well-known TV personality)

Reason (Performing artist)

Eric Macheru (Well-known TV personality)

Ricardo Da Costa (Award winning Promoter and DJ/ Venue owner/ Sponsor)

Abigail Visagie (TV Presenter, Model, Actress)

Thandy Matlaila (Well-known TV personality)

Lynn Forbes (SOSA Ambassador)

Oneida Copper (Olympic swimmer)

Sbu Shongwe (Actor and SOSA Ambassador)

Nicole Bessick (Well-known TV personality and Fitness Queen)

Tshepiso Phoza (Author and motivational speaker)

Paul Modjadji (International renowned Dancer and Choregrapher)

Bianca Le Grange (Performing artist)

Clint Brink (Actor and well-known TV personality)

Lex Leo (Performing artist)

Benny Afroe (Performing Artist)

Nicole Capper (Well-known TV personality)

Paul Kamanga (Welterweight professional boxer and SOSA Ambassador)

Paledi Segapo (Award winning Fashion Designer)

Sibu Mabena (Marketing Expert)

Shelton Forbes (Artist and Media Personality)

Melanie Ramjee AKA Hypress (SOSA Deputy-Chairperson and Ambassador)

In addition, a long list of business leaders and individuals have also committed to take the plunge in support of the athletes of Special Olympics South Africa.