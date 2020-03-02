MARLEY75 CELEBRATIONS CONTINUE WITH BOB MARLEY: LEGACY DOCUMENTARY SERIES

(March 02, 2020 – Los Angeles, CA) The legendary Bob Marley’s 75th birthday celebrations continue with the announcement of Bob Marley: Legacy; a 12-part mini-documentary series, featuring a collection of intimate conversations and interviews with his family, friends and fans, woven together with his original music, remixes and covers. This unique YouTube series provides fans a refreshing and cinematic journey through the life, legacy and relevance Bob Marley still holds in this present day. The first episode, ‘75 Years A Legend’ debuts today, on Bob Marley’s official YouTube page.

The Iron Lion Zion EP was also revealed today. Featuring a 7” and 12” version of the timeless classic and fan favorite, alongside two special dub mixes, a remix and ‘Smile Jamaica’ (From Songs Of Freedom). Iron Lion Zion EP is available worldwide from today. Listen HERE.

Last month, the Marley family, UMe and Island Records begun to roll out their yearlong MARLEY75 commemorative plans in celebration of the legendary cultural icon, with a stunning animated visual for the 40th anniversary of the timeless classic “Redemption Song.” Created by French artists Octave Marsal & Theo De Gueltzl, the breathtaking animation, features 2,747 original drawings, using powerful symbols to amplify the magnitude of the song’s timeless lyrics and importance in today’s world. Watch the powerful visual for ‘Redemption Song’ HERE

Continuing the celebrations into the spring, the inaugural MARLEY75 music festivities kick off in May with the first of many celebrations to come. Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley’s Bob Marley Celebration will headline The BeachLife Festival. This special, collaborative appearance will feature Ziggy Marley and Stephen Marley performing an extensive catalog of Bob Marley tunes in celebration of their father’s 75th birthday at the three-day immersive music, art, and culinary ocean-side event.

Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley have also announced they will be performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 31. Doors for the all-ages show open at 5 p.m., with music starting at about 5:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. and are available HERE. Shows for Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA on August 19 and Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY on August 20 have also been announced. Tickets are available now.

In this digital era, Bob Marley remains one of the most followed posthumous artists on social media, and MARLEY75 will serve to bring his music and message to the digital foreground, reaching new audiences and perspectives with innovative content and groundbreaking technology.

Special live events, exclusive digital content, recordings, exhibitions, plus rare and unearthed treasures will also be revealed throughout the year. Bob Marley’s music continues to inspire generation upon generation, as his legacy lives on through his message of love, justice and unity, a sentiment needed more than ever in 2020.

In conjunction with Tuff Gong and UMe, a division of the Universal Music Group, the Marley family will continue to ensure the highest quality, integrity and care is taken to honor Bob’s legacy and to celebrate one of the 20th century’s most important and influential figures.

Tune in and subscribe to the Official Bob Marley YouTube channel HERE for more upcoming content celebrating Bob’s legacy and contribution to the world.

Additional information on MARLEY75 events will be revealed soon.